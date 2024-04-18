In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs XPulse 200 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|36 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|19.16 PS PS