In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Evolve Z engine makes power & torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs Evolve Z Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Evolve z
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|96 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|40 min