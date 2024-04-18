In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or BGauss C12i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss C12i Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. C12i has a range of up to 85-135 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs C12i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|C12i
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|85-135 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 15 Minutes