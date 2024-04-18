In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Bajaj Pulsar RS200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar RS200 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar RS200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Pulsar rs200
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.71 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|24.5 PS PS