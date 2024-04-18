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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Pulsar ns 125
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 92,182
Mileage39.0 kmpl64.75 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc124.45 cc
Power24.5 PS PS12 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹92,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm179 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg144 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
132 kmph103 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc124.4 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,06,851
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,91092,182
RTO
12,1527,905
Insurance
11,2456,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7682,296

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

Pulsar NS 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar 220 F
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar NS160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
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2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
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Latest Videos

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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
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