In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS