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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc155 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Engine
Model Name
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,69,550
RTO
11,60315,024
Insurance
9,79213,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
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The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
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