In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS