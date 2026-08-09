In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS