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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc249 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Body Type
Sports BikesSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalDigital
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,34,800
RTO
11,60311,514
Insurance
9,79210,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,410

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