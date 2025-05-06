In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|15 PS PS