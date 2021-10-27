|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|V-Belt Automatic
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,62,310
|₹1,68,424
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,40,915
|₹1,42,800
|RTO
|₹11,603
|₹11,794
|Insurance
|₹9,792
|₹13,053
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,488
|₹3,603