hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Aerox 155

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Aerox 155
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc155 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Model Name
Front Left View
Rear Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm230 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxUnit swing
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorPosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,40,320
RTO
11,60311,225
Insurance
9,79211,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the Iconic Racing Blue shade.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Take a look at 5 key features of the updated scooter
7 May 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers