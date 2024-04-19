In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|10.79 PS PS