In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|9.78 PS PS