In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Raider
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|11.38 PS PS