In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less