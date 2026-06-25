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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs iQube

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Iqube
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Self Starter Button
Model Name
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start Only-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox-
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,11,422
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7925,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
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Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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20 Jan 2025
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
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Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
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