In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|20.82 PS PS