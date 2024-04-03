HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 vs Storm ZX Advance 1

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Pulsar F250 vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Storm zx advance 1
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,14,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,14,990
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7920
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,471

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The motorcycle now comes with a new frame as well as a new engine.
    2025 Indian Scout lineup unveiled an all-new engine
    3 Apr 2024
    Dorna will stay an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media's Formula One Group tracking stock and will continue to be based in Madrid
    US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover for 4.2 billion Euros
    2 Apr 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is set for a comprehensive upgrade and will get new hardware, more tech and possibly new graphics as well
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch confirmed on April 10
    2 Apr 2024
    Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat, and a new bodywork design. (Cycle World)
    KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spotted being tested in Europe. Here’s what to expect
    1 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     