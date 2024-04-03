In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Pulsar F250 vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Storm zx advance 1 Brand Bajaj Tunwal Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.15 Lakhs Range - 75-120 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.