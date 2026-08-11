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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Intruder

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Intruder
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc155 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Body Type
Sports BikesCruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxSwing Arm
Features
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,26,500
RTO
11,60313,626
Insurance
9,7928,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,202

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