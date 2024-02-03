In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 vs Burgman Street Comparison