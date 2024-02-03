In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. Pulsar F250 vs Burgman Street Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Burgman street Brand Bajaj Suzuki Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 94,000 Mileage 39.0 kmpl 55.89 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 124 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 8.6 PS PS