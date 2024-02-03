Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Burgman Street

Pulsar F250 vs Burgman Street - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Pulsar F250 vs Burgman Street Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Burgman street
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 94,000
Mileage39.0 kmpl55.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc124 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS8.6 PS PS
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs
Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹94,000
Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,08,066
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,91594,000
RTO
11,6037,520
Insurance
9,7926,546
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,322

