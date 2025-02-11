Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] One gen 1.5 Brand Bajaj Simple Energy Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.72 Lakhs Range - 248 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 5 kWh Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hours

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge.