In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes