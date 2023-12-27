Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Dot one [2023-2025] Brand Bajaj Simple Energy Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Range - 151 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 3.7 kWh Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 47 Minutes

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.