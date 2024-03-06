In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Seeka SBolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Pulsar F250 vs SBolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250
|Sbolt
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.69 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|140 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.