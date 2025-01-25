Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Scram 411 [2022-2025] Brand Bajaj Royal Enfield Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 2.06 Lakhs Mileage 39.0 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 411 cc Power 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS 24.31 PS PS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.