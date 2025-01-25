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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc411 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Clock
Digital-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9152,06,394
RTO
11,60317,012
Insurance
9,79220,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4885,235

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The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
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