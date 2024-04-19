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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hunter 350

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Hunter 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc349 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS20.21 PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorTripper
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,37,640
RTO
11,60311,541
Insurance
9,79210,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,429

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