|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,62,310
|₹2,44,637
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,40,915
|₹2,08,656
|RTO
|₹11,603
|₹17,573
|Insurance
|₹9,792
|₹18,408
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,488
|₹5,258
Royal Enfield has a range of new products under development, enter 2022, and the company has already launched a firecracker in the form of Scram 411. The bike has managed to remain in the top headlines in the last few months. And I was recently invited to take a spin on the bike to find out what made the company roll out a toned-down version of its already popular Himalayan ADV. So, Scram in basic...Read More