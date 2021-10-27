HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Granite Black
₹1.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,44,637
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9152,08,656
RTO
11,60317,573
Insurance
9,79218,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4885,258
