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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc349.34 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Clock
DigitalDigital
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,93,080
RTO
11,60315,946
Insurance
9,79210,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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