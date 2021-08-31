|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,62,310
|₹2,07,561
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,40,915
|₹1,87,246
|RTO
|₹11,603
|₹14,979
|Insurance
|₹9,792
|₹5,336
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,488
|₹4,461
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle has been launched in India. The two-wheeler manufacturers best-selling retro cruiser now promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. HT Auto takes it for a spin to test its claims in the road test review.