In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm