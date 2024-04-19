In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Bullet 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Bullet 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|20.4 PS PS