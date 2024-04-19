In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-