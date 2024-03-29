In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, eTryst 350 engine makes power & torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Pulsar F250 vs eTryst 350 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Etryst 350 Brand Bajaj PURE EV Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.5 Lakhs Range - 90-140 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hours