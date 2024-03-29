In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, eTryst 350 engine makes power & torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm respectively.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 vs eTryst 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250
|Etryst 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours