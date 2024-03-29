HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs PURE EV eTryst 350

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or PURE EV eTryst 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Pulsar F250 vs eTryst 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Etryst 350
BrandBajajPURE EV
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range-90-140 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours

Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm4000 W
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,55,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,49,999
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7925,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,351

