Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024] Brand Bajaj PURE EV Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Range - 101 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 3 Kwh Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hours

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge.