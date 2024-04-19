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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Epluto 7G Max

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Epluto 7G Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Epluto 7g max
BrandBajajPURE EV
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range-150-211 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.5 kWh
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Model Name
Front Brake View
Front Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox-
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator5th Generation Controller
Display
Yes5 Inch LED
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,22,265
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,17,699
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7924,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,627

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
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5 Oct 2023
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The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
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  News

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Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
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