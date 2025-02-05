In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|195 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 18 Minutes