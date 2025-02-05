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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Self Starter Button
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm12 inch
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm180 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm10.8 kW
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive IPM
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Twin telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxMono shock
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorParty Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity
Display
Yes7 inch Touch Screen
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
YesLED
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,59,999
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7925,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,561

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