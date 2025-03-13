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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs S1 Air

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs S1 Air Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] S1 air
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range-151 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm8500 W
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxTwin Suspension
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorDrive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE Connectivity
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,31094,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,91589,999
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7924,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

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