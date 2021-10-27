HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Okinawa iPraise+

Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,31099,708
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,91599,708
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,7920
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,143

