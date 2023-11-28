In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less