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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Aera

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Matter Aera

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Aera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Aera
BrandBajajMatter
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Range-172 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5 kWh
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Foot Rest View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Right Side View
Front Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxDual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And Nitrox
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorRAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lights
Display
YesYes, 7-inch LCD
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,04,022
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,83,308
RTO
11,6030
Insurance
9,79220,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,385

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Latest Car & Bike News

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