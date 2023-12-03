In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less