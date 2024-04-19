In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|14.5 PS PS