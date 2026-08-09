Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] M-5 Brand Bajaj Komaki Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 99,000 Range - 100-120 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.