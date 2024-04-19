In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs SR125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Sr125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Keeway
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|9.83 PS PS