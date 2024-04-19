In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power & torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs KM 3000 Mark 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|178-201 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)