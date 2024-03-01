In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
