Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Pulsar F250 vs Gen Next Nanu Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 Gen next nanu plus Brand Bajaj Joy e-bike Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -