In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Jawa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Jawa
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|30.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|293 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|27.33 PS PS