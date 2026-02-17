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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs 42

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] 42
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc294.72 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm280 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm27.32 PS
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic Forks, 35 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,59,431
RTO
11,60312,754
Insurance
9,79211,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
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28 Jun 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
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4 Jan 2025
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25 Nov 2024
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