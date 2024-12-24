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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs SP160

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Honda SP160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs SP160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Sp160
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc162.71 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS13.1 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4 Storke, SI Engine
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxMonoshock
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorHonda RoadSync
Display
Yes4.2 Iinch, TFT Display
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,32,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,13,158
RTO
11,6039,052
Insurance
9,79210,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,854

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh
24 Dec 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
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10 Aug 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
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4 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 24: 2024 Audi Q7 review, new Honda SP160 launched, Honda-Nissan merger's India impact
25 Dec 2024
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