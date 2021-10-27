HT Auto
Compare BikesPulsar F250 vs Hness CB350

Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Honda Hness CB350

Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,11,594
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,86,500
RTO
11,60314,920
Insurance
9,79210,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,547
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Honda recently revealed one of the most important products for its portfolio in the form of H'Ness CB 350. Gotta admit, the automaker did a brilliant job keeping the bike a secret which was under development for almost 2 years. First things first, with the H'Ness CB 350, Honda takes aim at the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the Jawa bikes, and recently we got a chance to do a quick walk-around and...

Read More

Honda H'Ness CB 350: First Look Review

