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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs CB350RS

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc348.36 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Handle Bar View
Self Starter Button
Engine
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Indicator Controller
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Fuel Tank
Rear Brake
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4 Stroke, SI Engine
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxTwin-Hydraulic
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Clock
Digital-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorSeat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3102,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,97,003
RTO
11,60315,760
Insurance
9,79212,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4884,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
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12 Mar 2025
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
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