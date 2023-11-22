In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less