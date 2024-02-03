In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 vs CB300F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250
|Cb300f
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|293.52 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|24.4 PS