In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS