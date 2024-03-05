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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl54 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199.6 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Brake View
Rear Right View
Front Mudguard And Suspension
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIOil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Body Type
Sports BikesSports Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxRectangular swingarm with mono shock
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
YesLED Lamp
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,20,214
RTO
11,6039,617
Insurance
9,7929,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,985

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