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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 160R

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Xtreme 160r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc163.2 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorXSENS Advantage Technology
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,04,749
RTO
11,6038,680
Insurance
9,79211,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,683

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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