In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|48.28 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|16.9 PS PS